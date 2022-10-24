Owner Keith McNally takes dig at James Cordon, Balthazar spat

Owner Keith McNally takes a dig at James Cordon, Balthazar spat

James Cordon's recent explanation in the New York Times about the 'Balthazar restaurant fiasco' is not sitting well with the owner, as per Entertainment Weekly.

The British comedian's comments that haven't "done anything wrong" amid the controversy have rubbed salt on the owner.

Keith McNally responded to The Late Late Show With James Corden on Instagram, saying, "If [Corden] goes one step further and apologises to the 2 servers he insulted, I'll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years."

Earlier, the Gavin and Stacey actor allegedly "apologise profusely" after McNally claimed his behaviour was "abusive" towards his employees on multiple occasions.

McNally initially claimed that "James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

Meanwhile, after his reported apology to McNally, the Cats actor tried to clear the air with an interview with the Times, saying, "I haven't done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this [interview]?"

"I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly. I just think it's beneath all of us. It's beneath you. It's certainly beneath your publication," the comedian added.

The host continued he may address the issue in his episode of The Late Late Show. "I think I'm probably going to have to talk about it on Monday's show. My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I'll probably have to talk about it."



















