Arshad Sharif murder: IHC serves notices to interior ministry, FO secretaries

Journalist Arshad Sharif. —Arshad Sharif/ Facebook

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday took up a plea filed by Barrister Shoaib Razzaq, seeking a probe into senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif's death.



Sharif was shot dead in Kenya’s capital Nairobi. Initially, it was reported that Sharif had died in an accident but later, his wife Javereia Siddiqui confirmed that the journalist had been shot dead in Kenya.

During the hearing, Razzaq pleaded before the court to form a commission and investigate the circumstances under which Sharif travelled abroad. He also requested the court to order the authorities to make immediate arrangements to bring Sharif's body to Pakistan.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked where the body of the deceased is.

At this, Razzaq informed that the body is in Nairobi.

Later, the court issued notices to the interior and foreign secretaries, directing the nominated foreign and interior ministries to meet Arshad's family immediately.