Journalist Arshad Sharif killed in Kenya, wife confirms

Prominent Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif. —Arshad Sharif/ Facebook

Senior Journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif has been killed in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi.



Initially it was reported that Arshad Sharif had died in an accident but later, his wife Javereia Siddiqui confirmed that the journalist had been shot dead in Kenya.

Taking to Twitter, Siddiqui said Kenya’s police told her that Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi, while further investigations are underway.

Sharif’s wife also urged people not to share their family pictures, personal details, or Sharif’s last pictures from hospital on social media.

Sharif was previously associated with ARY News and had gone to Dubai after resigning from the channel. Before going to Kenya, he was spotted in London a few days back after arriving from Dubai.



Following the news of Sharif's death, condolences started pouring in from across the country.



PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences over the death of journalist Arshad Sharif.

PML-N leader Hina Pervaiz Butt extended heartfelt condolences on the demise of the journalist, while PTI leader Ali Zaidi also expressed his grief on the death of Sharif.



Salman Iqbal, the owner of the ARY Group, also extended his condolences.



