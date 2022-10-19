Kanye West reaches out to Donald Trump amid anti-Semitic backlash

Kanye West spoke to Donald Trump after the rapper was under fire for anti-Semitism, as per Politico.

The report adds the Donda rapper has received a barrage of criticism from antisemitic comments, including Trump-allied.

"With so many problems in society blaming Jews for exploiting media or people of color is not one of them," wrote Matt Schlapp, who has strong ties with Donald Trump and runs CPAC.

"Jews and other minorities should find common cause in crushing BDS/CRT. I admire Kanye is many mays but his harsh comments of Jews are offensive and wrong. Unite and Fight."

Trump also criticized American Jews for not factoring in his support of Israel, warning they must reconsider their political viewpoints "before it is too late."

Moreover, the former president boasted close ties with Ye, which included inviting the latter to the White House. Also, Trump's Republican party operatives reportedly secretly lent support to the rapper to get on the ballot in many states in the 2020 elections.

However, the rapper failed to get a considerable vote in the elections; however, he hinted at running again in 2024.