Meghan says she felt 'judgment' and 'envy' toward Paris Hilton

In the latest instalment of her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle has revealed that she felt "judgment" and "envy" toward Paris Hilton when she was young because she was always the "smart one" and not the "pretty one."

The Duchess of Sussex sat with TV star Paris Hilton in the sixth episode of Spotify podcast, "Breaking Down the Bimbo," to share her experiences with the term bimbo.



Meghan summed up the episode by revealing her regrets for having a preconceived judgment of Hilton.

She said: "You heard me at the beginning of this episode talk about how I was nervous for this one. Nervous because, while I'm embarrassed to admit it, I had a judgment about Paris and I don't like having judgment. Doesn't feel good."

She continued: "But I had to be real about that because when I grew up she was beautiful, rich and famous. What could possibly be wrong with her life? I would think.

"And because my entire sense of self-confidence was wrapped up in being the smart one and not the pretty one, I found the way to project all of my judgment and envy onto her. Envy can be a very dangerous thing, as can judgment," Markle said.

Lilibet's mother said: "I was ashamed to admit that I harbored either of those feelings." She later told her listeners, "I'm sorry for having judged her. I didn't know her."

Markle also revealed in the podcast episode her feelings about not being the "pretty one" during her childhood. Speaking to comedian Iliza Shlesinger, she said that she felt her "equity" in childhood was in being the "smart one" and that "no one cared if I came to the party."