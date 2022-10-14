COAS visits flood-hit areas in Sindh

—Radio Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the flood-affected areas in interior Sindh on Thursday.

The COAS met the troops busy in flood-relief efforts, providing medical and administrative care to the affected people in Noshero Feroz. The COAS also interacted with the locals and assured them that Pakistan Army will continue to serve the people to mitigate their suffering till they are rehabilitated.

Later, the COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of the flood-hit areas of Sindh. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Corps Commander, Karachi.