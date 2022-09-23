COAS visits Badin's flood-hit areas to review relief activities

COAS General Bajwa speaking to the flood victims of Badin. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited flood-affected areas of Badin, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



According to the ISPR, the COAS spent time with flood-affected people in relief and medical camps where he also met troops busy in rescue and relief activities in the district's Malkani Sharif area.

"Later, COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas of Badin and surroundings," the statement read.

The military's media wing added that General Bajwa also interacted with Karachi's business community.

The statement further shared that the COAS appreciated the business community's support in natural calamities in the past and during recent flooding.

"The business community has always helped the people of Pakistan during various natural calamities including their support in recent floods. The business community members acknowledged the role and sacrifice made by the Pakistan Army in providing a safe environment for the country's economic prosperity, and assured COAS maximum support for the flood-affected people," ISPR said in the statement.