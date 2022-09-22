COAS, Bahrain commander talk on phone

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander-in-Chief Kingdom of Bahrain Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa had a telephonic conversation on Wednesday.
During the conversation, Bahrain commander-in-chief expressed his grief over devastation caused by unprecedented flood in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.
He offered full support to the people of Pakistan. He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for rescue and relief in flood affected areas. The COAS thanked Kingdom of Bahrain’s support and reiterated that assistance from our brotherly countries will be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of flood victims.
