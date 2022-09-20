COAS meets Chinese defence minister

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Minister for Defence General Wei Fenghe expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and hoped for timely completion of the mega project.



He expressed these views while talking to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is on an official two-day visit to China. General Bajwa called on Chinese Minister for Defence General Wei Fenghe, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said on Monday.

General Wei Fenghe thanked COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability. General Wei said that China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army and looks forward to further expanding this cooperation. He also said that development of CPEC is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries and termed Pak-China military cooperation an important pillar of bilateral relations.

He conveyed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He said that China is willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts in Pakistan and also appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

The COAS thanked Chinese defence minister for his sentiments and continued Chinese support to Pakistan. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s efforts brought positive results to the country as the People’s Republic of China announced 500 million-Yuan aid for the flood victims.

The government of China will provide 300 million Yuan for the flood affected people, whereas the People’s Liberation Army will give 100 million Yuan to assist the flood victims. China will also provide 100 million Yuan aid on a humanitarian basis. The total aid of 500 million Yuan makes up to 16.9 billion in Pakistani rupees ($71.3 million), ISPR mentioned.