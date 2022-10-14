Two shot dead

WANA: Two persons including a cop were shot dead in South Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.
Local police said that the armed men sprayed bullets on a policeman and a trader and fled the scene after the killings in Barma tehsil.
DPO Attiqullah Wazir said the police were investigating the case and an FIR was lodged at Azam Warsak police station.
