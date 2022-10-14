 
October 14, 2022
Peshawar

Two shot dead

By Our Correspondent
October 14, 2022

WANA: Two persons including a cop were shot dead in South Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.

Local police said that the armed men sprayed bullets on a policeman and a trader and fled the scene after the killings in Barma tehsil.

DPO Attiqullah Wazir said the police were investigating the case and an FIR was lodged at Azam Warsak police station.

