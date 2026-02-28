Daniel Serafini gets life without parole in in-laws murder and attempted murder case
Daniel Serafini was also sentenced to 25 years to life for burglary. A judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Daniel Serafini has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of murdering his father-in-law in California.
Serafini, 52, received life without parole for the murder of Gary Spohr and another life sentence for the attempted murder of his mother-in-law Wendy Wood who later died by suicide.
He was also sentenced to 25 years to life for burglary. A judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively.
At the sentencing hearing on February 27, Adrienne Spohr, the daughter of the victims, addressed the court.
She described Serafini as "a monster who knows no moral boundaries and has zero reservations about taking the lives of others to benefit himself."
"Dan showed no remorse. He cashed a $200,000 check made out to him from my mom’s account, just weeks after holding a gun to her head and pulling the trigger”, she added.
Prosecutors argued Serafini committed the crime believing he would gain access to his in-laws’ $23 million fortune through inheritance.
According to The Sacramento Bee, Judge Garen J. Horst dismissed Serafini’s retrial motions and criticized his testimony.
Serafini maintained his innocence and called jurors "dishonest" and "liars." He will remain in prison for life, with restitution to be determined later.
