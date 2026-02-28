Israel launches attack on Iran's capital and declares state of emergency

Israel launched a daylight strike Saturday on Iran’s capital, Tehran, as tensions over Iran’s nuclear program continue to escalate.

According to AP, a cloud of smoke was seen rising from downtown Tehran following an explosion that witnesses reported hearing across the city.

Iranian state television later confirmed the blast but did not provide details about the cause or potential targets.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the operation was was carried out “to remove threats: but did not immediately elaborate on what was targeted or the scale of the strike .

At the same time, sirens sounded across Israel. The Israeli military said it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel. ”

The strike comes as the United States has deployed a large number of fighter jets and warships to the region in an effort to pressure Iran into reaching an agreement over its nuclear program.

It remains unclear what specific site was hit in Tehran or whether there were casualties.