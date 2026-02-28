‘I saw nothing’: Bill Clinton denies knowledge of Epstein’s crimes in House testimony

In a congressional meeting held on Friday, Bill Clinton officially announced that he had no knowledge of the crimes Jeffrey Epstein was committing, denying any wrongdoing regarding his relationship with the convicted sex trafficker. The former president’s remarks came during his opening statement in a deposition before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, a day after his wife Hillary Clinton appeared in the proceedings.

In his opening statement, Bill Clinton clarified that he would have reported Epstein's crimes if he had been aware of them. By the time when Epstein’s crimes came to light, Clinton said he had already ended their association following the 2008 plea deal. He further clarified to the committee that he had spoken to Donald Trump about Epstein at a golf tournament in the early 2000s, and that Trump had told him the two had also had a falling out.

During her deposition on Thursday, Hillary Clinton said she never met Epstein. In her opening statement, spoke out strongly against the House Oversight Committee and its Republican majority. She argued that the proceedings were not designed to seek truth and justice for the victims and survivors of Epstein’s crimes. She dismissed all these statements as false, citing debunked 2016 conspiracy theories that a Washington DC pizzeria was a front for a child sex ring run by her, and that New York police had discovered a pedophilia ring linked to Democrats.

When questioned about his relationship with Epstein, Clinton denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and has noted that he has not been charged with any crimes. Furthermore, he has not been officially accused of any wrongdoing connected to the financier’s illegal activities.

In this connection, James Comer, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee called the, called the long hours interview a very productive deposition.

“President Clinton answered every question, or attempted to answer every question, adding that video of his testimony and a full transcript would be released in the coming days," he added.

Bill Clinton’s testimony raises questions about President Donald Trump’s relationship with Epstein

One significant topic that arose during Bill Clinton’s testimony was President Donald Trump’s relationship with Epstein. House Democrats stated that the testimony provided additional information regarding Trump, justifying renewed demands to call the current president in for questioning.

However, Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, noted that Clinton’s testimony specifically detailed certain discussions with President Trump. Speaking with reporters during the deposition, Chairman Comer was asked whether Trump should be summoned to testify. Trump should be summoned to testify. Corner noted that Clinton replied: “That's for you to decide.”

Comer noted that the former president went on to say that he has no knowledge of Trump’s involvement in Epstein's crimes. The Chairman further said that any new information Clinton provided did not change his belief that Trump has been cleared of wrongdoing.

According to the BBC, Bill Clinton's name appears hundreds of times in the Epstein files. However, the fact that his name is mentioned in millions of Departments of Justice documents related to the late sex offender does not imply any wrongdoing. Bill Clinton appears in various documents and photos released in stages by the Department of Justice as part of a significant revelation during the federal probe into Epstein’s crimes.

Nonetheless, congressional depositions commonly occur behind closed doors. In this case, the Clintons fought remarkably hard to negotiate terms allowing selected portions of their testimony to be released to the media, following newly surfaced investigations.