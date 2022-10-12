Four new members appointed to CDA Board

Islamabad : The Federal Government appointed four new Members to the Board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), as the CDA Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis opted for fresh faces in his team.

Following approval of a summary by the Cabinet Division, separate notifications were issued by the Ministry of Interior regarding the appointment of four career officers, three of them from the Inland Revenue Service as CDA Board Members. Waseem Hayat Bajwa, a BPS-20 officer from Inland Revenue Service has been notified as Member Planning with immediate effect. Waseem Bajwa who is considered a competent officer also served as Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority.

Afnan Alam Khan, a BPS-19 officer of Audit and Accounts Service has been appointed as Member Planning with immediate effect. Afnan Alam was already serving as Deputy Director of General Estate in CDA and also held charge of Director Land. Naveed Ilahi, a BPS-20 officer of the Customs Service who was Member Estate had also held charge of Member Planning. In his capacity as DDG Estate and Director Land, he endeavoured to resolve the problems of affectees.

Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, another BPS-19 officer of the Inland Revenue Service has been posted as Financial Adviser/Member. Previously, the same post was held by Rana Shakeel Asghar who is being repatriated. Muhammad Waqas Hanif, also a BPS-19 officer from Inland Revenue Service has been notified as Member Environment. The services of all four officers were already placed at disposal of CDA which falls under the Ministry of Interior. The notifications have been issued in terms of Section 6 (1) and (3) of the CDA Ordinance read with Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973.