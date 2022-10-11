Governance enigma

LAHORE: It is an enigma that despite availability and installation of numerous software, the governance in Pakistan has not improved like it did in countries that installed similar software.

To start with, let us have a look at the huge queues of applicants we witness at computerised national identity card centres or outside the passport officers. Introduction of electronic queue is meant to ensure that the service would be provided on first come first serve basis as each applicant is required to take the electronic ticket that ensures that no one else supersedes him/her in getting the service.

Even this transparent system is compromised. The electronic token is issued to people that line-up outside the counter. On top of that, the electronic queue is violated with impunity as touts can go inside and get the electronic token out of turn from the same machine. This is the reason that people with influence and money are served within no time while those who come through the proper system have to wait for hours or are asked to come the next day.

This system was prevalent even before the introduction of e-tickets to the applicants when those who paid bribes or had influence were slipped inside the office out of their turn. It is obvious that the rent charged by touts is shared by the staff of these organisations.

There must be a solution to resolve this malpractice. For instance, a fixed camera is installed at the window where electronic tickets are issued, and the camera cannot be rotated so that no one inside can override the system.

Also, it must be mandated that each office will process a certain number of applications daily depending on the computers installed inside. This must be done even after office time to thwart the usual practice of the bureaucracy to go slow when their illegal incomes are squeezed through technology.

That the bureaucrats strongly resist following rules and find out ways to circumvent the checks that technology erects in their way was amply proved when the Punjab government during its 2013-18 tenure tried to introduce e-governance in the province.

Teachers and doctors performing duties at basic health units were asked to send their photographs through smartphone to their provincial head offices daily from their place of duty. After a week or so these persons leant the art of Photoshop and used to send the photographs daily this way from their homes without going to their place of duty. To eliminate this malpractice, the information technology department then made it mandatory to send photographs in real time through GPS from their smartphones, at three different times and from different locations in the school or health facility. That resolved the issue.

The practice has been relaxed after 2018 and we now see absent teachers and doctors in Punjab; that was not the case in 2018 when ghost teachers were completely eliminated.

Technology resolves all governance issues if it is applied strictly and those that break the rules are shown the door. Governance can be improved even without technology if all the rules are followed.

In the case of technology, any deviation from rules can be detected with one click at a number of points where access to that software is allowed. Will of the rulers however is a must to ensure good governance that spares neither friends nor foes.