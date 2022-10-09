Commissioner inspects cleanliness

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore Division Amir Jan on Saturday visited 32 km route of canal road from Thokar Niaz Baig to Jallo Mor and passed instructions to clean up, restoration of the greenbelts and other necessary works.

The Commissioner visited the Canal Road under the ongoing campaign of Green and Shining Lahore. He expressed reservations over the cleanliness situation, green belts, collection of waste due to Autumn and washing of trees on both sides of Canal Road. The Commissioner said that the road has been divided into portions and Assistant Commissioners concerned have been asked to supervise gardeners, sanitary workers and staff of other departments.

Commissioner Lahore said that 5th phase of Lahore Shining and Green Campaign would continue for next three days on the same road during which potters and wall chalking would be washed and curbstones and patchwork would be done.

As many as 210 PHA employees and dozens of teams of LWMC participated in Green and Shining Lahore campaign. He said that continuous monitoring is being done to improve the performance and he himself was here to encourage the workers and boost their motivation to keep Lahore clean and green.

He also appealed the citizens to join hands with administration to clean city because without their involvement no goal could be achieved. Commissioner Lahore talked directly to workers, officers and general public during his visit.