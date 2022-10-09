US tightens chip export controls to China

Washington: The United States announced new export controls Friday aimed at restricting China´s ability to buy and manufacture high-end chips with military applications, stepping up tensions between the countries.
The moves complicate Beijing´s push to further its own semiconductor industry and develop advanced military systems, and come days ahead of a major party congress in China at which President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a historic third term.
The rules, announced by the US Department of Commerce, include export restrictions on some chips used in supercomputing, and toughen requirements on the sale of semiconductor equipment.
The aim is to prevent "sensitive technologies with military applications" from being acquired by China´s military, intelligence and security services, said Commerce Department official Alan Estevez in a statement.
The rules were announced just days after the Pentagon added 13 more Chinese firms including drone manufacturer DJI and surveillance firm Zhejiang Dahua Technology to a blacklist of Chinese military-linked companies.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Saturday hit back at the chip export restrictions, accusing Washington of attempting to "maliciously block and suppress Chinese businesses".
The US move "violates international economic and trade rules" and would hurt American businesses along with Chinese ones, Mao warned.
The manufacture and export of semiconductors has been a subject of competition between the two countries, as they battle for tech dominance.
In August, US President Joe Biden signed into law a multibillion dollar bill boosting domestic semiconductor and other high-tech manufacturing sectors that US leaders fear risk being dominated by China.
KARACHI: Movenpick hotels around the world have started a charitable programme with an aim to collect 25,000 ‘Kilos...
London: A decade-long party for homeowners is coming to an end. The cost of servicing mortgages in the UK, Europe and...
LAHORE: Price hikes impact the quality of life of citizens, but malpractices that take place under the nose of the...
Tokyo: Japanese foreign exchange reserves fell by a record amount in September and China’s dipped closer to $3tn as...
KARACHI: Abolishment of upfront payment of duties and taxes was in process and modules for export facilitation scheme...
The capital market showed recovery during the outgoing week, which would likely continue in the week ahead on...
Comments