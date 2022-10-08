Imran using religion for personal politics: Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz issued a statement Friday on the leaked audio of Imran Khan about the purchase and sale of MNAs.
“Imran Khan’s narrative is based on hypocrisy, lies which he calls a Jihad. His fake narrative is exposed to the public now,” said Hamza. “Audio leaks showed the real face of Imran who remained busy purchasing the conscious of MNAs behind closed doors while terming it a shirk in front of the public,” said Hamza.
“He who made false accusations against his opponents has disgraced himself today. Imran Niazi promoted defamation, slander and fraudulent politics in Pakistan. The real deeds of the false accuser are open to the public while he used religion freely for personal politics,” added Hamza.
