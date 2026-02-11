Why Angelina Jolie loves her 'scars' following double mastectomy

Angelina Jolie has finally explained why she loves her "scars" she got from a double mastectomy procedure done in 2013.

The 50-year-old Hollywood diva discussed her scars in a new interview with French media outlet French Inter.

"Well, I've always been someone more interested in the scars and the life that people carry," Angelina began.

"I'm not drawn to some perfect idea of a life that has no scars. So no, I think, hey, you know, I see my scars are a choice I made to do what I could do to stay here as long as I could with my children," explained the Maleficent actress.

The Oscar winner further said, "I love my scars because of that, you know, and I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to have the choice to do something proactive about my health. I lost my mom when I was young, and I'm raising my children without a grandmother."

"So for me, no, I think this is life. And if you get to the end of your life and you haven't made [a big, you know], you haven't made mistakes, you haven't made a mess, you don't have scars, you haven't lived a full enough life, I think," added the Maria star.

For those unversed, Angelina's mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand, passed away in 2007 from cancer. In 2013, the Wanted actress revealed that doctors found she had the “faulty gene,” BRCA1, which significantly increased the risk of breast cancer.

After that, Angelina made the bold decision to undergo a double mastectomy procedure to protect her health.