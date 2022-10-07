Five arrested

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs12,280 stake money, three mobile phones and valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.
He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards.
