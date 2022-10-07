 
close
Friday October 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Five arrested

By APP
October 07, 2022

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police here on Thursday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs1­2,280 stake money, three mobile phones and valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards.

Comments