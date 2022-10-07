Screening of special children starts

LAHORE:Special Education Department Punjab and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) with collaboration of UNICEF inaugurated screening camps for children with special needs.

Secretary Special Education Department Saima Saeed inaugurated a camp while officials from Health Department and UNICEF were also present on the occasion. In the first phase, screening of 3,365 students in 19 special schools of Lahore will be completed and after that it will be started in all districts of Punjab.

More than 38,000 special children in 303 schools will be screened by P&SHD and UNICEF will provide assistive devices like hearing aid, wheel chairs, low vision spectacles etc to the children after completion of screening. The purpose of these screening camps was assessment of dental issues, speech and cognitive problems, vision impairment, skin issues, ENT and nutritional status. Special Education Department DG Shafaat Ali thanked PSHD & UNICEF and said that due to these efforts, education and lifestyle of special children would improve.

MoU signed: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private hospitals group in order to ensure low-cost best healthcare facilities for the members.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar and CEO of the group of hospitals & cardiac centre Dr Omer Aziz Rana signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. According to the MoU, the hospitals group will facilitate the LCCI members with special discount and various other facilities. The discount will be given to the LCCI members on presenting valid LCCI membership card.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the objective of this initiative was to ensure best healthcare facilities to its LCCI members. Dr Omer Aziz Rana observed that the MoU would go a long way as the LCCI members can avail affordable and state-of-the-art healthcare facilities.