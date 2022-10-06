PDM to face historic defeat in elections, says Cheema

LAHORE:Adviser to CM on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema has said if 13 parties of PDM contest elections even on one election symbol, they will face a historic defeat.

In next general elections, Imran Khan's candidate will prove to be more than the joint candidate of these 13 parties, he said and added that there is no limit to Shahbaz Sharif's lies and hypocrisy. All the claims of Shehbaz Sharif from dragging Zardari to ending inflation were hollow.

Speaking at an event organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Education Wing Central Punjab earlier on International Teachers' Day, Omer Sarfaraz Cheema said that teachers are the ladder that help future generations to see the horizon of future. It is Islam that gave teachers the status of spiritual fathers, he said and added a father becomes the means of bringing a person into this world, while a spiritual father enables a person to conquer the world by cultivating his mind.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has laid the foundation of such a revolution in the country by giving political consciousness to the new generation, whose every element will be the architect of the future of Pakistan, Cheema maintained. He said if the history of the nations that made their name in the world is studied carefully, the role of teachers will definitely be a decisive one. He said a developing country like Pakistan, whose majority population consists of youth, cannot ignore the importance of teachers.

“Today, if we do not provide facilities to the teachers, this asset will become a heavy liability. On this occasion Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has directed devising a foolproof system to solve the problems of college teachers across Punjab. The CM has pledged that the Punjab government will solve the legitimate problems of teachers on priority basis,” he said.

PU girls hostel: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar here Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the new girls' hostel for the PU’s Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP).

PU CCP Director Prof Dr Saima Dawood, Resident Officer-II Jalil Tariq, Chief Engineer Faizul Hassan Sipra and faculty members participated in the event organised in this regard. The completion of the project will cost Rs200 million, after which residential facilities will be available to 200 female students.

IJI: Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) has joined a protest movement against Transgender Bill beginning with a rally on Mall Road on Friday. IJI president Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has warned that the parliamentarians and rulers allegedly protecting interest and legalising homosexuality in the name of Transgender Bill are the enemies of Allah, Islam and people of Pakistan.

Pakistan is not a secular state like US, Britain and Europe, but it was created for practicing and observing the ideology of Islam, he said while addressing a meeting of the party office-bearers on Wednesday.