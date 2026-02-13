King Charles sees environmental documentary as defining project of his reign

King Charles sees his environmental documentary as one of the most personal and important projects of his life.

The monarch’s new project, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, reflects his decades of work on climate change, sustainability and conservation.

According to Radar Online, Charles views the film as a statement of the values he wants to define his reign and a legacy.

However, renewed attention on the controversy surrounding his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and past links to Jeffrey Epstein has frustrated the King.

"Charles sees a stark contrast between his life's work and Andrew's recurring controversies,” the source told the publication.

“He views himself as focused on stewardship, legacy and the long term. Andrew, in his view, remains trapped in reputational crises of his own making."

Sharing more insights on Charles' project and his feeling on it, they said, "This film was something he considers profoundly important – almost a personal testament.

"When Andrew's situation once again dominated the narrative, it reinforced a long-held frustration that his milestones are overshadowed. That is why he is prepared to draw a clear line. If authorities ask questions, there will be cooperation."

Another source noted that Charles' now knows how important transparency is. "He cannot afford ambiguity," they warned.

"His documentary represents the values he wants to define his reign – responsibility, sustainability, accountability. Allowing his brother's issues to cloud that would undermine everything he has tried to articulate."