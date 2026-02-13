Nick Jonas gets candid about his type 1 diabetes diagnosis

When a person reveals their diabetes diagnosis, it is often assumed they have type 2 diabetes, however, it is possible that they were diagnosed with type 1.

Out of many, one famous name is Nick Jonas, who is living with type 1 diabetes and while presenting the Radio Disney Music Awards in April 2017 he said, “This is truly incredible.”

"These kids who are up here are all type 1 diabetes like myself...This is a disease I was diagnosed with when I was 13. It was a moment in my life when I was just getting ready to start making music with my brothers, and touring, and it was something I thought would slow me down before I even got started,” he added at that time.

For anyone wondering what the difference is between type 2 and type 1 diabetes, well:

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic metabolic condition where the cells become resistant to insulin and are unable to take up sugar for energy.

Insulin is a hormone essential for allowing glucose (sugar) to enter cells and be used for energy and without sufficient insulin, blood glucose levels rise dangerously high, leading to serious health complications if untreated.

Causes of Type 1 Diabetes:

The exact cause of type 1 diabetes is not fully understood but is believed to result from a combination of:

Autoimmune reaction that attack the pancreatic beta cells

Genetic susceptibility

Environmental triggers, such as viral infections

Unlike type 2 diabetes, type 1 diabetes is not caused by lifestyle factors or diet.

Symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes:

Symptoms often develop rapidly and may include:

Excessive thirst and frequent urination

Unexplained weight loss

Extreme fatigue

Increased hunger

Blurred vision

Slow healing of wounds

Management of Type 1 Diabetes:

There is no cure for type 1 diabetes, but it can be effectively managed through:

Daily insulin therapy (via injections or insulin pump)

Regular blood glucose monitoring

Balanced diet

Routine physical activity

Awareness on recognizing hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia

Long-term management also includes regular medical follow-ups to prevent complications affecting the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart.

Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition requiring consistent medical care and self-management. With proper treatment, monitoring, and lifestyle adjustments, individuals with type 1 diabetes can lead healthy, active lives.