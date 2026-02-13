Portugal joins European wave of social media bans for under-16s

Portugal has become the latest country to limit social media platforms for minors, marking a significant move to end unrestricted access to free access to social networks for children without the consent of a parent or legal guardian. Parliament has approved a bill setting the minimum age of a parent autonomous access to social networks and video-sharing platforms at 16. While children aged 13 or over may still access these services, they must now obtain parental authorization. Furthermore, the bill mandates an age-verification mechanism linked to the Digital Mobile Key or other secure systems to ensure users are properly identified.

During the parliamentary session, opposition parties voiced concerns regarding the law’s implications for privacy and data collection Some members opposed the bill, with MP Madalena Cordeira labeling it as “a project that tries to take away freedoms”.

Concerns regarding the impact of social media on the people's mental health and development of young people are sparking debate across several countries to tighten access rules. The Italian parliament presented a bill in May last year to apply restrictions on social networks for under -15s; it is now looked into further consideration by the Italian Senate. Following Australia, Germany and Spain are moving forward with bans for under-16s. Additionally, countries such as Slovenia, Greece, and Germany are preparing legislation to enact similar regulations for minors.