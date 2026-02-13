Breaking: 2 dead, several injured in South Carolina State University shooting.

Another shooting incident was reported today after two people were killed and one other was wounded in a shooting on Thursday february 12,2026 at South Carolina State University.

University officials reported the incident took place at night at a dormitory of South Carolina State University, which is historically known as a Black college, prompting a campus lockdown.

As per USA Today, a shooting was reported at about 9:15 p.m. local time in an apartment at the Hugine Suites student residential complex, according to the statement posted on the university's Facebook page.

Further additional official details stated the shooter was still at large.

Meanwhile, the officials stated that "university officials have not yet confirmed the victims' identities or the condition of the wounded person."

South Carolina State, whose enrollment numbers more than 3,000 students, is one of two historically Black universities in Orangeburg, South Carolina, a riverfront college town about 40 miles southeast of the state capital, Columbia.

The focal person for the university public safety office on Thursday night said they can't disclose or provide any information about the incident at the moment.

Additionally, the Columbian University asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting and further informed that all classes had been canceled until further notice.