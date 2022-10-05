DI Khan accident death toll now 14

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The death toll in the Dera Ismail Khan road accident climbed to 14 on Tuesday as four more victims succumbed to injuries, police and hospital sources confirmed on

Tuesday.

The collision between a truck and tractor-trolley carrying nomads in Darazinda, a sub-division of the Dera Ismail district, left 10 people dead on Monday.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Darazinda and Dera Ismail Khan. Most of them were in precarious condition.

The hospital sources said that four of the wounded persons succumbed to injuries at the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.