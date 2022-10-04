 
Pak women rout BD in Asia Cup

By Our Correspondent
October 04, 2022

LAHORE: Bowlers ripped through Bangladesh’s batting line before Sidra Ameen powered Pakistan to a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the Women’s Asia Cup on Monday. Batting first, Bangladesh managed only 70/8 in the allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan’s opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen gave their side a solid start as they amassed 49 runs at a rapid pace. Skipper Bismah then joined Sidra at the crease and took Pakistan to their second triumph of the Asia Cup in the thirteenth over with nine wickets to spare.

