Law enforcers to arrest Imran when needed: SAPM Qadir

SAPM Irfan Qadir. —File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and distinguished constitutional expert Irfan Qadir on Sunday said the law enforcement agencies would nab PTI Chairman Imran Khan when it would be needed.

In a message, Irfan Qadir, who had served as attorney general of Pakistan and has the status of federal minister, made it clear that the government has no intention to arrest PTI chief Imran in any weak case.

Referring to Imran Khan’s arrest warrant, the SAPM said the warrant had been issued by a magistrate for not appearing in the case, adding that it was a simple matter as he could get pre-arrest bail from the High Court.

Irfan Qadir will look into the cases pending against the PTI chairman, his cronies and others who have committed serious offences but have evading the law. Qadir, who is known for his prosecution skill, would discuss the whole situation pertaining to the prosecution matters with Law and Justice Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar and issue instructions for the necessary actions.

The SAPM maintained that the PTI chief was bound to be arrested since he has been involved in serious offences, while the panic shown by the PTI late last week on the issuance of arrest warrant depicted that despite his tall claims, Imran was scared of arrest.