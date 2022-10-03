 
Monday October 03, 2022
Peshawar

Drug smuggling bid foiled

By Our Correspondent
October 03, 2022

BARA: Police recovered arrested two persons and foiled a drug smuggling bid here on Sunday.

An official of Bara Police Station said that on the basis of a tip-off, they signaled a car to stop in Bar Qambarkhel area and recovered 35kg hashish, 20kg opium, one Kalashnikov and a pistol from it.

