Imran struggling for true independence, says Mahmood

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” movement is in full momentum.

A handout on Sunday accused the federal government of resorting to political victimisation in an attempt to suppress the movement. He believed that the nation stood by Imran Khan in his struggle for true independence.

The chief minister said that the PTI chief was struggling to the countrymen truly independent and to restore the dignity of the country.

“Imran Khan is the last hope for Pakistanis and he is the only leader who has the ability and capacity to steer the country out of the current political and economic quagmire,” he added.

The chief minister said the present federal government was imported and had destroyed the economy, leading to inflation within a few months.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the establishment of Shangla Development Authority to develop tourism and end backwardness in the district.

Provincial Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs Shaukat Yousafzai met the chief minister recently and requested him to approve the body for Shangla, said a handout.

He had told Mahmood Khan that Shangla was very beautiful from a tourism point of view but could not prosper due to the lack of attention of the past governments. The minister said 70 per cent of the youth were forced to work in the coal mines for scarce employment opportunities.

Shaukat Yousafzai requested the chief minister to order the setting up of the Shangla Development Authority to bring the district on par with the developed districts and to make tourism development possible there.

Mahmood Khan approved the proposal by calling for an immediate summary. The minister said that the chief minister had left no stone unturned in the development of Shangla.

He said the establishment of Shangla University, provision of funds for road carpeting, clean drinking water, approval of Rescue 1122 service, upgrading of dozens of schools, Bisham Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, the upgradation of Alpuri DHQ Hospital, Kana Degree College and now the establishment of Shangla Development Authority were important steps.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Shangla Development Authority was a great gift to the people of Shangla and would open new vistas of development.