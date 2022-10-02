Salahuddin Ahmed appointed as KWSB MD

On the recommendation of the selection committee, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the appointment of Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed as the managing director (MD) of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).
Engineer Asadullah Khan has been appointed as the KWSB chief operating officer (COO). The MD has been appointed for a four-year term and the COO for three years.
Around 4,000 to 5,000 children are annually born in Pakistan with ‘ambiguous genitalia’, a rare condition in which...
A meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party on Saturday decided to take emergency measures to tackle the issues of lack of...
Fearing an unprecedented increase in malnutrition and widespread hidden hunger due to food shortages following...
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, and the Karachi Gymkhana Club are hosting ‘Live Music Aid Concert 2022 for...
A six-member delegation led by Ramiro Lopes da Silva, the deputy executive director of the World Food Program , met...
Comments