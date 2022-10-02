Salahuddin Ahmed appointed as KWSB MD

On the recommendation of the selection committee, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the appointment of Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed as the managing director (MD) of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Engineer Asadullah Khan has been appointed as the KWSB chief operating officer (COO). The MD has been appointed for a four-year term and the COO for three years.