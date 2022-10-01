Vehari DPO removed, DSP suspended over death in fake encounter

LAHORE:Taking strict action on the death of a young man named Ali Liaqat in a fake police encounter in Vehari, Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar removed DPO Vehari Rana Shahid Pervaiz from his post and suspended DSP Sadar Vehari Saadat Ali. IG also directed to register a case of murder against six police officials involved in fake police encounter.

According to details, six personnel of police station Sadar Vehari had killed a citizen named Ali Liaqat in a fake encounter in the limits of Machhiwala. On the order of IG Punjab, Additional IG South Punjab and RPO Multan conducted an inquiry into the incident.

IG Punjab, in the light of inquiry, issued orders for disciplinary action against DPO Vehari, DSP Sadar Vehari and six officials namely ASI Younis Ali, TASI Waqas, Constable Abrar, Waqar, Waqas and driver Asif.

IG Punjab removed DPO Vehari Rana Shahid Pervaiz from his post for professional misconduct and concealment of facts while DSP Sadar Saadat Ali was also suspended for reaching the spot after the fake encounter, not reporting against the police personnel and trying to cover up the incident.

IG Punjab said that there is no place for those who exceed the authority in Punjab Police and strict legal action will be taken against those involved in fake police encounters. He directed Additional IG South Punjab to personally undertake the investigation and there should be no delay in strict disciplinary action against those responsible. He said that RPOs have been given the responsibility to prevent such incidents.

In the light of instructions of IG Punjab, Additional IG South Punjab has formed JIT to investigate the incident and the investigation of the incident is being completed from every aspect. Meanwhile, IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that the operation should be accelerated to eliminate criminals permanently from the southern Punjab Kachha area and intelligence-based operations should be conducted in coordination with all relevant agencies. IG Punjab directed that a special operation should be conducted to arrest the accused who ambushed the police van in Rahimyar Khan and the accused who killed constable M Akbar and injured other officials should be brought to book.

IG Punjab expressed these views on Friday while presiding over a video link meeting about the ongoing police operation in the Kachha area at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, IG Punjab took a briefing about the martyrdom of Constable M Akbar and three injured personnel as a result of firing on the police van in Rahimyar Khan. Additional IG South Punjab, RPO Bahawalpur, RPO DG Khan, DPO Rahimyar Khan and Rajanpur participated in the meeting through video link. On this occasion, Additional IG Welfare, DIG Operations and AIG operations along with other officers were also present.