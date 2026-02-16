Barack Obama reacts to alien claims as extraterrestrial debate heats up online

Barack Obama’s recent remarks over the possibility of aliens' existence in a podcast sparked an internet frenzy.

In a conversation with the American podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen, the former US President confirmed the existence of aliens.

Upon being asked, “Are aliens real?”Obama answered, “They’re real but I haven’t seen them.”

Furthermore, he also negated the possibility of keeping these extra-terrestrial beings at Area 51.

“There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United Stat3,” Obama chuckled.

A widely-held conspiracy theory exists related to Area 51, claiming the US government is hiding non-intelligence beings at the highly classified air force site in Nevada.

These comments not only sparked a media frenzy but also took the internet by storm as users across the various social media platforms speculated on conspiracy theories.

Given the prevalent frenzy, Obama took to Instagram and clarified what his remarks meant on the podcast.

“I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify. Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there,” he posted.

He further clarified, “But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

For decades, the world has been eager to unravel the mystery surrounding the existence of aliens. Various personalities, Including Elon Musk, shared their perspectives regarding the aliens and possibilities to find them.