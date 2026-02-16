Missy Elliot reveals how she 'completely manages' her Grave's Disease

Missy Elliott has been a phenomenon of hip-hop for more than a decade.

However, Missy went on a break for quite a while and back in 2011 she revealed the reason was that she had been silently battling Graves’ Disease, an autoimmune illness that affects the thyroid.

“You live with it for the rest of your life,” the Grammy winner told PEOPLE magazine back at that time.

The disease – which Elliott was diagnosed with in 2008, first began affecting her motor skills, followed by a string of symptoms such as dizzy spells, lumps in her throat, mood swings, hair loss, a fast heart rate and bulging eyes.

But after undergoing radiation combined with medication, she’s back and feeling better.

After that, she performed at VH1 Hip Hop Honors, has been writing and producing for other artists and also worked on new music.

“I feel great,” assured Elliott, adding, “Under my doctor's supervision, I’ve been off medication for about a year and I’m completely managing the condition through diet and exercise.”

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes the thyroid gland to become overactive, a condition known as hyperthyroidism.

It occurs when the immune system mistakenly produces antibodies that stimulate the thyroid, leading to excessive hormone production.

Symptoms

Common symptoms include weight loss, rapid heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, heat intolerance, sweating, and tremors. Some individuals may also develop bulging eyes (Graves’ ophthalmopathy) and fatigue.

Treatment

Treatment aims to control thyroid hormone levels and may include antithyroid medications, radioactive iodine therapy, or surgery.

Additionally, beta-blockers are often used to manage symptoms like rapid heart rate and tremors.