Fundraiser held for flood affected people

Islamabad : An event to raise funds for the relief and rehabilitation of the people affected by the recent floods across the country was held here.

The fundraiser was organised by Serena Hotels with the support of the Thai embassy, attended by people from all walks of life, including the members of the diplomatic community, corporate sector, and business community, where a troupe of performers from the Phattayakul Thai Music & Drama School presented a traditional cultural dance adorned in a beautifully crafted traditional attire, an affair originally staged for the Royal Court.

Alongside Muay Thai, the national sport of Thailand, which translates to Thai boxing, was a delightful feat of agility and endurance by the Champion of Muay Thai Anusorn Injai. The event was held with the support of Thai Ambassador Chakkrid Krachaiwong. Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, appreciated the generosity extended by the guests and associates in raising the funds for the flood affectees. "Serena Hotels as a responsible corporate citizen has been active in supporting the flood affectees. We are matching the funds donated by the hotel's guests and associates. The relief goods, i.e. food supplies, and tents, are being distributed directly as well as through international NGOs under the banner of the “Jazba-e-Khidmat – In the Spirit of Compassion'' initiative," he said.

The event featured the exotic taste of Thailand, and the guests were thrilled by the authentic taste of Thai cuisine, along with cultural performances.