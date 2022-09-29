World Right to Know Day observed

LAHORE:On International Right to Know Day 2022, Punjab Information Commission in collaboration with Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) organised an event at the Governor’s House.

Punjab Right to Information (RTI) champion awards 2022 were presented to the active practitioners, academia, PIOs and journalists for their role in effectively using and disseminating the information under the law. Governor Baligh Ur Rehman graced the occasion. UNESCO declared September28 as International Day for Universal Access to Information. Several civil society organisations and government bodies in the world observe this day.

Mehboob Qadir Shah, Chief Information Commissioner, said the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act was passed by the Punjab Assembly in December 2013. The main objective of this Act is “To enforce the fundamental right of access to information in all matters of public importance”. The Punjab Information Commission was established under this act. Its role includes disposal of RTI appeals filed against the orders of PIOs, to launch an RTI awareness campaign throughout the province, to impart training to PIOs, to frame mechanism for public bodies and the Commission to implement the law and to frame annual reports, he said.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director SSDO, said SSDO is working closely with Punjab RTI Commission to enhance awareness about the effective use of RTI and also proactively using this law to gather information on different issues of public importance. The Right to Information Practitioner Award 2022 was given to Shamila Arfan, Journalist/Complainant and Jameel Akhtar Baig, President & Gen Secretary, Lahore Tax Bar Association, awards were also given to vice-chancellors of selected universities of Punjab. Proactive disclosure Award was given to 2 chief PIOs and 2 PIOs. Punjab Information Commission and SSDO also presented awards to selected journalists for their efforts in raising awareness among the masses. The governor presented the awards.