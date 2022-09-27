ACE calls Javed Latif in land occupation case

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has summoned PMLN MNA Javed Latif and others to its Sheikhupura office on the charges of illegal occupation of government land.

According to ACE spokesperson, the ACE Punjab has clamped down on the corrupt elements across Punjab and strict action is being taken against the illegal occupants of government lands. In this regard, the ACE has summoned Javed Latif and others.

The ACE had received information that Javed Latif and others had occupied government land illegally. Javed Latif, Munawar Latif, Amjad Latif and others have been summoned. Furthermore, in another case of non-payment of government dues, the ACE has already summoned MPA Waqar Cheema. He was summoned by the ACE Gujranwala on the request of the DC Gujranwala.

It is important to note that ACE Punjab Director General Nadeem Sarwar on Monday chaired a meeting of ACE officers at the Farid Court House. Director Admin and Finance Adnan Shahzad, Director Legal 11 Shahid Nawaz, Director Technical Yaseen Butt, Director Vigilance Anwar Hussain Shah, Deputy Director General Rana Aftab, Deputy Directors Legal Rana Imtiaz, Abdul Hameed and others attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Nadeem Sarwar said corruption was a cancer which was hollowing the roots of the country like a termite. He said ACE officers should perform their duties sincerely and continue to act against the corrupt elements without discrimination He directed them to adopt a zero tolerance policy against the corrupt elements so that they could be made an example.