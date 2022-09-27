Two soldiers martyred in S Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and a terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire in South Waziristan district on Monday.
According to ISPR, terrorists fired at a military post in general area of Azam Warsak, South Waziristan District. Pak Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists. Resultantly, a terrorist was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.
