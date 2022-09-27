Police say car-lifters arrested

PESHAWAR: The police on Monday claimed to have busted a car snatching and lifting gang.Superintendent of Police Cantt Muhammad Azhar told a press conference that police busted a car-lifting and snatching gang and arrested its three alleged members — Tariq Iqbal, Tariq Bakhsh and Arshad. He said three had met in jail and started car-lifting together when they were released.The official said nine vehicles recovered from the gang were handed over to the owners.