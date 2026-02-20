South Korea’s ex-President Yoon issues public apology after being sentenced to life over martial law

Former South Korean Court President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was found guilty of leading an insurrection for his surprise martial law declaration apologized on Friday. This apology followed his sentencing by a Seoul court on Thursday, where he received life in prison for attempting to subvert the constitutional order.

In line with statements released by lawyers, he expressed regret for the frustration and hardship brought upon the people by his martial law decree; however, he stood behind the security and purpose behind his actions.

The Seoul Central District Court’s decision to hand him a life sentence on Thursday was dismissed by his legal team as predetermined. They argued the court failed to recognize his actions as a necessary defense against what he called an opposition-led elective dictatorship.

Yoon has consistently denied any misconduct, arguing he acted to “safeguard freedom” and restore constitutional order against what he called an opposition-led “legislative dictatorship.”

According to Reuters, Yoon questioned whether an appeal would have meant in what he described as an environment where judicial independence could not be guaranteed.

The martial law declaration lasted around six hours being voted down by Parliament. It has been observed that the move sent serious alarms through the country and sparked immediate street protests. The court found Yoon guilty of destabilizing state order by deploying troops to storm Parliament and attempting to detain political opponents.

Yoon disputed the allegations arguing that he had presidential authority to declare martial law and that his actions were aimed at raising the alarm over opposition parties' obstruction of government. His attempted martial law plunged the country into a political crisis and left the government incapacitated by a leadership void for months. Martial law was lifted around six hours later after lawmakers hustled to the National Assembly building to hold an emergency vote.