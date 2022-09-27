Can’t take risk with Buttler ahead of World Cup: Mott

KARACHI: England coach Matthew Mott has made it clear that they would not take any risk to bring in Jos Buttler who is recovering from a calf injury at a stage when World Cup is just around the corner.

“With regard to Jos Buttler he is still a while off, he is not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage so close to the World Cup and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had,” Mott told a post-match news conference here on Sunday night after Pakistan beat England by three runs to level the series 2-2.

“We will just try and see how we go and maybe in the last game or two he might get a chance,” he said. Buttler missed all four matches played in Karachi. On Monday, both teams reached Lahore for the second leg of the seven-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Mott said they lost a close game against Pakistan but that they would learn from this. “It was a great game of cricket. He (Dawson) was disappointed with himself as he brought the team so close. It was a special knock from him, an amazing game of cricket. It was a fantastic opportunity for us to save ourselves under pressure. It was a knife-edge game and they got over the line but we would draw plenty of that experience,” Mott said.

“Pakistan getting wickets in the powerplay put us on the back foot; then a good partnership between Brook and Moeen and then Liam’s knock was special. Rauf’s over was outstanding under pressure,” the coach said.

Mott said he was satisfied with the way young players Luke Wood, Will Jacks and Olly Stone performed on their debuts. “I am very much satisfied,” he said. “We picked this team while having an eye on the World Cup and the future as well. We want to win the series. It’s important for us to get momentum before the World Cup. They have scored a lot in domestic cricket and taken wickets and it’s important to give them opportunities,” Mott said.

Asked about the contrasting styles of batting of England and Pakistan, Mott said every team plays around its strength. “Every team plays around its own strength. We feel proud that our batting has incredible depth. I think Adil Rashid has scored ten first-class hundreds in his career. It’s an amazing depth we have got. David Willy tonight played a very good knock, so we back our depth,” said.

“Every team assesses the conditions differently, plays around its strength and Pakistan did that perfectly the other night by chasing 200 as well. Obviously, we did lose many wickets in the powerplay but at the back-end the players played really well,” he said.

Mott said that tough games against a mighty opposition is the best preparation for the World Cup. “We could not have asked for better preparations than the game we got tonight. It was on the line with a couple of overs to go.”