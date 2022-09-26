Development linked to knowledge, technology

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed has said that the development of any nation in the world depends on knowledge and technology, therefore, the development of Pakistan is not possible without advancement in both sectors.

He said this while addressing a degree awarding ceremony for the successful students of Punjab University’s Department of History and Pakistan Studies. Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Chairman Department Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Dr Niaz Ahmed further said that the role of the youth was the most important in the bright future of Pakistan. He said that the students should play their role in the development of the country.

Congratulating the successful students and their parents, he said that Punjab University was a great educational institution and this institution was a blessing for the hardworking students. The vice-chancellor said that the basic purpose of the universities was to create new knowledge.

He said that Punjab University had played an important role in solving the problems of the country and society and had made unprecedented progress in the last four years. In his address, Dr Shahid Munir said that developing countries should take steps to develop human resource like advanced countries. He said that the students of history must master their subjects.

He said enemies were trying to distort our history and spreading propaganda against our heroes and the students should fight these conspiracies. He said that the research that was designed to meet the needs of the society should be encouraged. He said that for the promotion of higher education, it was necessary to ensure the faculty development programme, learning culture and freedom of expression in the universities. Dr Mahboob Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

As many as 7 PhDs, 35 MPhil, 15 MA history and 70 MA Pakistan studies degrees were awarded among the graduating students.