Humaira Asghar Ali's brother receives her body

Actor Humaira Asghar Ali (late). — Instagram/@humairaaliofficial

KARACHI: Actor Humaira Asghar Ali's body, who was found dead in a rented apartment by police two days ago, was received by her family from a Karachi morgue on Thursday.

The deceased actor-cum-model's brother and her brother-in-law arrived in Karachi earlier today and visited SSP South's office to complete legal procedure for receiving the body.

Speaking to the journalists, Naveed Asghar said that Humaira was her younger sister and legal requirement needed to be fulfilled if a body was in police custody.

He confirmed that they received the body, adding that the family was in contact with the police and the welfare institution for three days.

Later, the family departed for Lahore with Humaira's body via an ambulance.

It was earlier learnt that the family had refused to receive her body following her mysterious death.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah expressed sorrow over the actor's death and announced that his department would bear responsibility of Humaira's burial.

He added that they would try to convince the family to receive her body, otherwise, his department will complete final rites.

The death of the actor-cum-model, who had famously appeared on a reality show, "Tamasha Ghar", and in a film named "Jalaibee", sent a wave of shock and grief across Pakistan's entertainment industry.

Several actors and celebrities flooded social media with messages of grief and prayers. Many also raised concerns and urged people to check in on friends and family members who live alone.

Ali's death came less than three weeks after renowned actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her flat in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

84-year-old Ayesha's death came to light when her neighbours informed her family about a foul smell emitting from her apartment.