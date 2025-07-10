Dara Huang's bold post raises eyebrows ahead of Beatrice, Edoardo's anniversary

Edoardo's ex-partner Dara Huang shares self-empowerment post ahead of Royal celebration
Dara Huang's bold post raises eyebrows just a week ahead of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's Mapelli Mozzi's wedding anniversary.
Huang, who shares a son, Christopher Woolf aka Wolfie, with Edoardo, parted ways with him in 2018-two years after their son was born.
Wolfie now splits his time between both parents. Edoardo, 41, went on to marry Princess Beatrice on July 17, 2020. The royal couple have since welcomed two daughters: three-year-old Sienna and five-month-old Athena.
Taking to Instagram earlier today, American architect Dara Huang shared four elegant photos of herself alongside an inspiring message focused on self-belief and empowerment.
'If I could give myself some advice as a little girl, I would say, don't be afraid.
'The pages are blank-but you get to be the author.
'The best part is, at the end there's this hero who's going to save you.
'She's this strong, beautiful woman you have always looked up to-who, one day, is looking back at you.'
Though Huang did not specify a reason for her heartfelt post, the timing has drawn attention, as it comes exactly seven days before the anniversary of Edoardo and Princess Beatrice's wedding.
The royal couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Windsor during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
