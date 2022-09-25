Gold falls Rs3,750/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs3,750 per tola on Saturday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs150,100 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs3,216 to Rs128,686. In the international market, gold rates fell by $2 to $1,642 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.
