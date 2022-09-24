Car lifter gang busted, four arrested

Rawalpindi : In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a car-lifter gang and arrested its four members.
According to the police spokesman, Kalar Syedan police rounded up four members of car-lifter gang allegedly involved in car-lifting cases.
Police also recovered vehicle worth Rs1.8 million and other items from their possession.
Police recovered a van from their possession, he said, adding that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Kalar Syedan Police Station.
On the directives of SP (Saddar) Ahmed Zaneer conducted a raid and managed to arrest the gang members.
As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.
