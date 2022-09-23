Floodwaters to recede in 45 days: CM Murad

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday hoped that the flood and rainwater would recede within one and a half months.

During his visit to Larkana, the CM Sindh assessed the flood situation and witnessed the plight of affected people either living in the camps along the main roads or in their houses surrounded by floodwater.

He directed the irrigation experts to work out a plan to discharge the accumulated water through different escapes into the Indus River. “I have visited each and every flood-affected area of the province with the plan to assess and witness the situation so that appropriate measures can be taken to discharge the water, rehabilitate the displaced people and restore agro-activities to move forward,” said CM Murad.

He said the flood victims camping along the road were keen to return their homes, adding, “This shows that the gigantic task is to clear the villages, cities, towns, and the roads to pave way for their return.”

He maintained that the natural waterway was the only source to discharge the accumulated floodwater into canals for further releasing it into Manchhar lake and the Indus River. The level of Manchhar has come down from 123.5 RL to 120 RL, said the Sindh CM, adding that over 200,000 cusecs of water was flowing into the river, and the speed would further accelerate within the next few days.