Missiles, drones paraded in Sanaa on rebel anniversary

SANAA: Thousands of troops paraded in Sanaa as Yemen’s Huthi rebels marked the eighth anniversary of their seizure of the capital with a show of strength, despite a truce in their war with Saudi-led forces.
Drones and missiles that have been hallmarks of the Iran-backed rebels’ military campaign filed past a grandstand on flatbed trucks on Wednesday, three weeks after a similar display in rebel-held Hodeida.
The Huthis took Sanaa in September 2014, prompting the Saudi-led intervention and triggering what the United Nations has called the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis, with millions on the brink of famine. Hostilities have sharply declined since a UN-brokered truce came into effect in April. It is up for renewal on October 2.
