Thursday September 22, 2022
PCB BoG meeting on Saturday

By Our Correspondent
September 22, 2022

KARACHI: The 70th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be held on Saturday here at a local hotel.

Pakistan Junior League, the PCB domestic season 2022-2023, sanctioning of private cricket events, approval of cricket bylaws and the BoG committee updates will be discussed.

